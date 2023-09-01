Watch Now
Woman, 22, dies after early morning shooting: Killeen police

crime scene tape
KXXV
Posted at 11:39 AM, Sep 01, 2023
KILLEEN, Texas – A 22-year-old woman died early Friday at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center after a shooting in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue.

The woman’s identity wasn’t immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced her dead at 3:57 a.m.

It’s the City of Killeen’s ninth murder of 2023.

Anyone with information about the murder should contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.

