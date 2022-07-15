Why it's going to be loud this weekend: Super-fast drag boats hit Brazos River

WACO, Texas — There's going to be a big "Party on the Brazos" this weekend.

It's fun for the whole family if you can handle the noise.

You're going to need earplugs for this one.

Organizers are promising a rip-roaring good time when their super-fast drag boats hit the water Saturday and Sunday in the Brazos River.

The Southern Drag Boat Association puts this on.

Racers are already camping out at Brazos Park East on MLK, just north of Herring in Waco.

Gates open Saturday at 8 a.m.

Races start at 8:30 a.m.

All the fun continues through Sunday.

Ticket info: https://sdbaracing.com/event-info