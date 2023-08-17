What's For Lunch? KISD rolls out new menu items for students

Parents, did you know that every public school in Texas is required to follow certain federal nutritional guidelines?

"Since we are following a government program, we have sodium restrictions and sugar restrictions," KISD Nutritionist, Irene Low explained. "They call it meal components that they have to follow for each meal and it varies for each grade level, and we have to meet them every single week."

Federal nutritional guidelines may not sound too tasty but Killeen Independent School District is making the grade when it comes to school lunches.

The district's top chef, Dominique Jackson, has done his homework.

"Making the progress on creating these new menu items and dishing him out to the kids just warms my heart," Chef Jackson said. "We were getting a lot of feedback on the pizzas and they were not up to quality. So, my thing as being a chef, loving the kids and creating the food how I do... I wanted to create better quality pizzas."

After hosting a taste test, students voted on their favorite food items. The district rolled out both nutritious and delicious menu items.

"All of the cheese is low fat," Chef Jackson said. "Basil and Italian gives it that nice quality as well. We have our buffalo style chicken pizza, we have our veggie pizza catering to the vegetarian and vegans as well, we have a Hawaiian style pizza and we have our BBQ style pizza as well."

"Bento boxes and charcuterie boards that you've been seeing on social media," Low explained.

Making the grade at Killeen ISD.

