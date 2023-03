A tweet from the most popular burger chain in Texas is setting off a big debate.

Whataburger wants to set the record straight on the proper way to say its name.

According to a tweet from the company, its actually pronounced "WAT-ER-BRR-GRRR."

Longtime customers on both sides of the debate are weighing in.

Some fans say they don't care how it's pronounced, as long as they get their favorite burger.