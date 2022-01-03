Whataburger debuts new ketchup flavor

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Whataburger has announced a new ketchup flavor, following days of teasing on social media.
'Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2' is flavored with hot sauce and comes in a distinctly white packet.
The San Antonio-based fast-food chain released its 'Spicy Ketchup' flavor back in 2011 and has kept it on the menu since.
"This new batch won’t last long, so get it while you can – your fries will thank you," said Whataburger on Twitter.
It's HERE! Introducing the all-new Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2! This new batch won’t last long, so get it while you can – your fries will thank you. pic.twitter.com/m3B1liMU4O— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) January 3, 2022