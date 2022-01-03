Watch
Whataburger debuts new ketchup flavor

Posted at 11:06 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 12:06:41-05

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Whataburger has announced a new ketchup flavor, following days of teasing on social media.

'Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2' is flavored with hot sauce and comes in a distinctly white packet.

The San Antonio-based fast-food chain released its 'Spicy Ketchup' flavor back in 2011 and has kept it on the menu since.

"This new batch won’t last long, so get it while you can – your fries will thank you," said Whataburger on Twitter.

