West Texas shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect in custody: Police

ODESSA, Texas — A shooting in West Texas has left one woman dead, police said.

Around 1:50 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to 4651 Oakwood on reports of shots fired, according to the Odessa Police Department.

Erika Peña, 31, was found with an apparent gunshot wound to her upper torso.

Peña was transported to Medical Center Hospital where she later died from her injuries, Odessa police said.

Next of kin has been notified.

Upon further investigating, officers learned that an altercation had occurred in said apartment complex prior to the shooting.

Sherman Harrington, 21, has since been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crimestoppers at 432-333-TIPS.