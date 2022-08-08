West Fair & Rodeo kicks off Thursday & runs through Saturday

Staff Report

WEST, Texas — Established in 1947 to give locals a place to learn rodeo and sportsmanship, the West Fair & Rodeo is going into its 75th year.

It will be held at the West Fairgrounds – 1110 S. Main St. in West – from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 13.

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the event opens with Bullfest, which will feature some of the best PBR and PRCA bull riders around, including West’s own hometown champion, Lane Nobles.

Each night of the rodeo, beginning at 7:30 p.m., there will be bull riding, barrel racing, mutton busting, and a kids calf scramble.

Plus, Good Morning Texas meteorologist Josh Johns will be there to present the winners of the kids’ calf scramble with their prizes.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, there will be a live concert after the rodeo.

Tickets are $15 per person at the gate. Kids 10 and under will be admitted free. Visit WestFairAndRodeo.com for more information.

25 News is proud to be a media sponsor for the event.