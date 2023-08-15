Watch Now
'We will never forget her'

III Corps officials remember Spc. Vanessa Guillén after Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison
Fort Cavazos
Posted at 10:00 PM, Aug 14, 2023
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — III Corps officials say they hope Monday's sentencing in the criminal trial of Cecily Aguilar will bring closure to the family of slain Fort Cavazos soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillén.

"We respect the decision of the court and hope that this will bring some measure of closure to the Guillén family and the Fort Cavazos community," Fort Cavazos officials said in a statement to 25 News.

The Houston native joined the Army in 2018 and served as a small arms and artillery repairer in the 3rd Calvary Regiment, known as "the Brave Rifles," on Fort Cavazos.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Guillén family for their loss," Fort Cavazos officials said. "Specialist Guillén was a valued member of our team and a dedicated soldier who served with honor and distinction. Her tragic death has deeply affected us all and we will never forget her."

