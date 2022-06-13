'We will fight with pride': VP Harris attends DC pride festival

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris attended a pride event Sunday afternoon in DC, CNN reported.

"Happy pride everyone!" Harris said onstage at the Capital Pride Festival to hundreds in attendance.

Harris then began a 2-minute speech that noted the fifth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre where 49 people were killed in a mass shooting.

"No one should fear going to a nightclub because they fear that a terrorist might take them down," Harris said.

Her statement landed the same day the Senate approved new bipartisan gun reform laws.

Said laws will no longer include a proposed ban on assault-style firearms like the AR-15-style rifle used in the Uvalde school shooting massacre.

The vice president then commented on a recent incident in Idaho where 31 suspected white male supremacists were arrested.

"No one should fear going to a pride celebration because of white supremacists,"

Harris closed by calling to attention 300 new laws affecting LGBTQIA+ children across the country.

"Our children in Texas and Florida should not fear who they are," Harris said.

Also in attendance was Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and past winner of Rupaul's Drag Race, Symone.

"We will fight with pride!" Harris said before exiting the stage.