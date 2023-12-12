Watch Now
News

Actions

WATCH LIVE: Biden hosts meeting with Zelenskyy at White House

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are pushing for an aid package for Ukraine's war with Russia but the aid is currently stalled in Congress.
Biden announces more assistance for Ukraine in visit with Zelenskyy
Evan Vucci/AP
Biden announces more assistance for Ukraine in visit with Zelenskyy
Posted at 4:02 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 17:02:34-05

WASHINGTON D.C. — Watch live as President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are pushing for an aid package for Ukraine's war with Russia but the aid is currently stalled in Congress.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019