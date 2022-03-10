Waco woman's own healing journey now helping others

CENTRAL TEXAS — March is Women's History Month.

We're showcasing women carving out a role for themselves.

One woman is using her healing journey to help others.

It's a story that's "Positively Central Texas."

Amber Phelps is a self-starter.

When her health took a turn for the worse, modern medicine didn't help.

"Went to different specialists and doctors and they couldn't figure out what was going on," Phelps said.

Like the old saying goes "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade."

Phelps took matters into her own hands, turning to more natural, hand-crafted selfcare alternatives like the goat's milk soap.

Phelps quickly saw an opportunity, pouring her newfound passion into a small business of her own.

It's called YOUtopia Essentials.

"One of our main things is our bath and body product but it also helps with relaxation, insomnia, or anxiety. We are in a world of high anxiety right now," Phelps said.

When we last met in early 2021, she had just recently opened a brick-and-mortar location in Waco, where it's calming music, aroma, and even crystals create a following of all walks of life.

"Life's too short and if you can take a chance, take a chance," Phelps said. "Sometimes you'll win and sometimes you'll lose. You'll never know if you don't try."

And while she's an example of a local businesswoman finding success in a global pandemic, she doesn't feel the need to label herself or others.

"Why do we have to celebrate one month of women's history?" Phelps asked. "Why don't we celebrate it all the time? I think we should. I think we should celebrate everyone all the time for any reason because we've all made a difference in this world."

She just hopes her self-healing journey will help countless others.

Find out more about YOUtopia Essentials by CLICKING HERE.