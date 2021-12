WACO, Texas — A Waco woman is asking for help in finding her son's missing service dog.

Ozzie is described as white and brown with dark brown spots on his back. He's been missing since late Wednesday.

"He got out around Shorty's Pizza in Waco. Please please help!" according to a Facebook post.

If you find Ozzie you can contact the owner here.

"Ozzie is very special to us, and Christmas won't be right without him, nor will it be well for my son," she said.