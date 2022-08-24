Waco teen's murder remains unsolved as family pleads for justice

WACO, Texas — His entire life was still in front of him.

That’s how friends and family remember Daylen Cervantez, who was gunned down in Waco some 21 months ago.

The Cervantez family is once again making an urgent plea for any information connected to the 19-year-old’s death.

Gathered outside his gravesite at Oakwood Cemetery this week, they still wear the pain of his loss on their faces.

“It’s been emotionally and physically draining, especially because we know there’s a killer still out there,” said Alexandra Cervantez, his sister-in-law.

25 News Daylen Cervantez





It was a fall night of 2020 when Daylen was shot to death outside Mr. Magoos bar near N Valley Mills Drive.

“It was the wrong place, wrong time for him,” Alexandria said. “I don’t know if they’re scared, or just don’t know.”

There have been no arrests, but the family say there were witnesses.

Waco police say the case is still open, but admit there’s not much progress on finding a suspect.

Alexandria says someone who know something needs to come forward, so the family can find resolution and get answers.

“God forgives you, god loves you, do the right thing […] give this boy justice,” she said.

Anyone with info on the case can contact Waco police, or anonymously report tips to Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357