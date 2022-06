WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old girl.

(Waco Police Department) (Facebook)

Bryanna Stanfer was last seen around 5 a.m. Sunday, June 19.

She was last seen wearing a white dress with colorful lines on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waco P.D. at 254-750-7500 or 9-1-1.