WACO, Texas — An autopsy has confirmed that the body found inside a car recovered from the Brazos River is Stephanie Torres, said police.

The cause of death was determined as inconclusive, according to the Waco Police Department.

Additionally, one of the other two vehicles found during the initial search was found to have been reported stolen in 2013.

The second one was unrecoverable, said Waco police.

No additional bodies were found in either of the two vehicles.