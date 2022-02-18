Waco police issue warning about phone scam

Staff Report

WACO, Texas – Waco police are warning of a phone scam.

They say callers pose as law enforcement and ask for prepaid gift cards or “some form of prepaid items in lieu of a warrant for their arrest,” according to a Waco Police Department social media post.

“Just want to remind everyone that no law enforcement agency will ask for payment in regards to whether you have warrant for your arrest or not,” said Cierra Shipley in the department’s post. “That's actually against the law.”

Anyone who feels they’ve been scammed should call the department’s non-emergency number at (254) 750-7500.