WACO, Texas – Waco police are investigating the murder of a man who was shot Tuesday in the 3300 block of Brookview Drive near Guthrie Park.

The yet-to-be-identified victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Police responded to the call about 1:30 p.m.

A suspect has not been arrested in the case.

FROM WACO POLICE :

