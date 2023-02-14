Waco & McLennan County get much-needed federal funding for infrastructure

WACO, Texas — Millions of dollars in federal funding are coming to Waco and McLennan County.

Texas Congressman Pete Sessions said the more than $5 million in infrastructure improvements coming to the area is much-needed funding that local leaders have worked on since 2015 to get the projects started.

Sessions held a press conference alongside McLennan County Judge Scott Felton and Waco Mayor Dillon Meek.

Leaders have been working to secure the funding for nearly eight years.

Now that funds have been secured, projects like the bullhide reclamation plant and Lake Waco embankment study aims to provide enough clean water to the growing number of residents and businesses in Waco and McLennan County. Reusing as much water as possible as past drought conditions have proven the need for conservation.

The other infrastructure improvement project will be the Speegleville Road bridge, helping improve safety near a Speegleville school and provide better traffic flow in the area.

Judge Scott Felton of McLennan County said, “and then build an adjoining bridge that takes care of traffic on the other lane and so it opens that up and creates a much safer pathway and be able to move traffic efficiently as well.”

Securing the future growth of Central Texas and the economic impact that all starts with having proper infrastructure.

“it’s critical for Waco to maintain the quality of life that it has, bringing infrastructure dollars back ensure we have multiple sources of funding for critical infrastructure in this community,” Meek said.

The money is now appropriated and signed into law, as of now there is no set date on when construction will start for the projects.

