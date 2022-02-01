Waco man, shot by patron, arrested in connection with QuikTrip stabbing

UPDATE

WACO, Texas — Police have identified and charged a 51-year-old Waco man in connection with the stabbing of a woman late last Friday at the QuikTrip on South New Road in Waco.

Byron Bryant is currently in McLennan County Jail after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The female he allegedly stabbed remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to Waco police.

Bryant, who was shot by a store patron attempting to break up the stabbing, was released from the hospital Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY

WACO, Texas — Police are investigating after an individual shot a man who was stabbing a woman at the QuikTrip on South New Road in Waco.

Waco police said a call came in at 7:40 p.m. in what began as a domestic dispute between a man and woman that escalated.

According to police, a third party stepped in and shot the man who was stabbing a woman. Multiple people witnessed the scene at the gas station as this happened.

"The third-party that was involved that did discharge a weapon, he is with us, he is being very cooperative," said Waco police spokesperson Garen Bynum. "He does have people here that are supporting him as well, and so we'll continue to work with him throughout this investigation."

The shooter is not being charged, as he stepped in when the man was stabbing the female victim, according to police. He is in good graces with law enforcement.

Both the man and woman were transported to the hospital, police said. 25 News confirmed that the victim and man both knew one another in someway.

The woman was injured with multiple stab wounds, and the man who assaulted her had multiple gunshot wounds.

The entrance to QuikTrip has been re-opened following the investigation.

