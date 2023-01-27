Waco High senior sinks last-second shot for the win

KILLEEN, Texas — The game was coming down to the wire Wednesday night at Killeen High School.

The visiting Waco High School girl’s basketball team had kept it close all night, somewhat of a surprise considering Killeen is a powerhouse this season.

Anything can happen at the end of a game, though, and that’s what head coach Robert Garcia was counting on as the fourth quarter came to a close.

“I knew we had a chance,” Garcia told 25 News.

After a Killeen player nabbed an offensive rebound and tossed in a layup, they were up 52 to 50 with only six seconds left.

That’s when Waco senior guard Ivory Scott took matters into her own hands.

The 17-year-old standout pushed the ball up court under heavy pressure as the clock ticked down.

“I was actually going to go for a layup and get fouled. That was the plan at first, but then I wasn’t going to have enough time. So I was like, ‘Alight, I’m just going to shoot the ball,”’ Scott said.

That’s exactly what she did, nailing a three pointer as time expired to give Waco a one-point victory.

“I practice pull-up threes all the time in practice, so it was just ‘Okay, it’s time to put up what your practice,’” says Scott.

As the team and fans rushed the court, Coach Garcia couldn’t believe it.

“I saw her set her feet, square her should up, so I knew it wasn’t just going to be heave up there, it was going to be a shot. With that in my mind, I knew we had a chance. When we saw it go in, everybody just erupted,” he said.

Garcia says both teams left it all out on the court in what was an unbelievable game. With the win, the Lions are now in the playoff hunt.

In a bit of irony, Scott also scored her 1000th career point earlier this season.

The opponent that night? Killeen.