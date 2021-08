WACO, TX — Waco firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a church early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Renew Church in the 6500 block of Bosque Blvd just before 3 a.m.

They say they have since gotten the fire under control.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire officials believe it to be due to lightning.

It's not clear yet just how much damage the church suffered.

