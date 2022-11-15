Video showing correction officers beating Black man in custody sparks lawsuit

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — An attorney for a North Carolina man is calling for a criminal investigation after a video showed officers beating him while he was in custody in Georgia.

Civil rights attorney - harry daniels says his client - 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs - was “mercilessly” beaten by officers at a Camden County – Georgia - detention center in September.

CNN obtained a video showing Hobbs alone in a cell at the detention center.

In the video, five officers can be seen entering Hobbs's cell, and one grabs Hobbs by his neck.

During a struggle inside the cell, at least four of the officers can be seen wrestling with Hobbs, some of the officers hitting him in the head.

A second video released by his attorneys shows Hobbs being pulled out of the cell, and officers can be seen wrestling him to the ground.

The video appears to show at least one officer kicking Hobbs.

Daniels is calling on the district attorney to bring charges.

The videos have no audio, and it’s not clear what happened before what is seen in the videos.

Daniels told CNN there is a third video from a different angle that does include audio of the altercation.

That video is not being released at this time.