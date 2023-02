COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas — Mission success in Comanche County after volunteer firefighters rescued a prized calf that had fallen 40 feet into a well.

Video was taken the moment the bull calf came out of the well to safety last Friday.

One firefighter roped into the well to secure the animal – and stayed with it all of the way.

The ranch owners say the calf is back with its mama tonight – and they’re thankful for the volunteer fire department jumping into action in their time of need.