WACO, Texas — Police have identified the victim in an fatal auto-pedestrian crash on I-35.

Christian Miles, 30, died after being hit by a semi-trailer — about 3:50 a.m. Sunday — in the 1600 block of northbound I-35, Waco police said in a news release Monday.

I-35 had to be closed for three hours while the accident was cleared, police said.

"No criminal charges have been filed at this time," the release said.

