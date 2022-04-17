Vandalism reported at Texas children's playground, police ask public's help

LAREDO, Texas — The Laredo Police Department reported Saturday Concord Hills Park was vandalized.

Police did not state an exact time but mentioned it took place Friday evening or night.

Police said parts of the playground were intentionally broken.

The destruction of the park constitutes a criminal vandalism charge, according to Laredo police.

Police said they are working to identify possible suspects and want to remind the community to report suspicious behavior.

Laredo police said the playground is public property and urges those with information to report it.

Those with information can contact Laredo police at (956)-795-2800 or contact Laredo Crimestoppers at (956)-727-TIPS.

Information can also be shared through the LPD app or on the department's social media pages.

Those with information who report to Crimestoppers could receive a monetary reward of up to $1,000.