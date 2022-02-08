Valley Mills High School nominated as 2022 National Blue Ribbon School designee

Valley Mills High School is one of 26 Texas public schools nominated as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School designee.

From the Texas Education Agency news release :

TEA Excited to Announce the Nomination of 26 Texas Schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Designees

The Texas Education Agency announced today the nomination of 26 Texas public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon School designees.

Initiated by the United States Department of Education (USDE) in 1982, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools that have high student achievement and/or highlights where exemplary progress has been made in closing achievement gaps among student subpopulations. Since the program’s founding, 9,000 schools across the nation have received this prestigious designation.

In the Lone Star State, public schools are considered for nomination based on student performance on the first administration of the previous year’s STAAR assessments, as well as College and Career data and Graduation rates if applicable. This year’s nominees highlight the diverse learning environments found across the state, with the inclusion of traditional elementary, middle, and high school campuses, along with magnet and early college high schools. These nominees also represent 12 of the state’s 20 Education Service Center regions, spanning from the Panhandle down to the Coastal Bend and from the Piney Woods of East Texas to the Plains of West Texas.

The nominated schools must now complete a rigorous application process conducted by the USDE. National award winners will be announced in September of 2022. Schools that receive the designation will be recognized at the National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

For more information on how the state of Texas nominates campuses each year, please visit Texas Blue Ribbon Schools [lnks.gd] .

The nominated schools in Texas for 2022 include the following honorees:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools

Kerr High School Alief ISD East Elementary Brownwood ISD School for the Talented and Gifted Dallas ISD School of Science and Engineering Dallas ISD Devers Elementary Devers ISD Garden City Elementary Glasscock County ISD Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute Grand Prairie ISD Gruver Elementary Gruver ISD Gruver Junior High Gruver ISD Happy High School Happy ISD Early College High School at Midland College Midland ISD Nursery Elementary Nursery ISD Vega Elementary Vega ISD

Exemplary Achievement-Gap-Closing Schools