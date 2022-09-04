Uvalde High School wins first game of the season to packed crowd

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — In Texas, the Uvalde High School football team won their first game of the season Friday night.

It comes after the team received a gift of new uniforms from the Houston Texans - and an invitation to attend the Texans' season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Indeed, Coyote pride and Uvalde strong.

Those words carry more meaning tonight as you've already played its football home opener tonight in front of a packed crowd.

"The only words I can use to describe this community is grit and resilience," Bennie luna, Uvalde ISD teacher said.

"When you're born and raised here, it's all about bleeding that maroon and white."

As fans walked into the stadium to support the coyotes, they did it knowing many family and friends are still hurting.

But win or lose, the team taking the field was a moment to celebrate under the Friday night lights.

A small distraction from everything Uvalde has gone through.

"This town has been through a lot, a lot of heartaches and a lot of pain and for unfortunate circumstances," Roland Ramirez, head athletic trainer, Houston Texans said.

"But this town is trying to create something positive out of this.”

Ramirez is the head athletic trainer for the Houston Texans and a 1997 Uvalde High School alum.

Ask Ramirez and he'll show you he understands what it means to be Uvalde strong.

"One heartbeat. One community. And they’re all here for each other," Ramirez said.

"Everybody knows each other, everybody supports each other. That’s what this town is about.”

Before Uvalde took the field, Ramirez announced the coyotes would be going to a Texans game.

"The organization to be able to do that for them and host them for the season opener is just special, you know, and the kids are excited,” Ramirez said.

An act of kindness for a community, still healing.

“It'll be something special and for a lot of people in the community, and even our opponents showing an act of kindness towards us," Luna said.

"And it'll be something to remember for a lifetime.”

In May, a gunman opened fire at nearby Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers.