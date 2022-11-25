Uvalde Foundation for Kids in Temple opens nominations for annual scholarship

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids in Temple has opened nominations for its first annual scholarship.

The Hero Grant will be awarded to a deserving students selected from across the country who have overcome extreme violent hardships or circumstances.

The scholarship looks to recognize heroes amongst our local and national students and enable them to further their education and their life journeys.

"We want to empower students to hang in there, we want to encourage families to hang in there and overcome hardship," said Daniel Chapin, national director, Uvalde Foundation for Kids.

"As a foundation we have an opportunity to encourage through this scholarship, those kinds of action, then we're going to do it. What that does is send a message that there's still a strong school community and a strong support across this nation for our students."

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids will accept nominations all the way up through Christmas Eve, with the winner being announced on Christmas Day. Scholarship information can be found online at theuvaldefoundation.com.