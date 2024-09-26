USPS suspends operations to some Florida residents, addresses as Hurricane Helene approaches

According to the United States Postal Service, operations at some Florida locations are temporarily suspended due to the approach of Hurricane Helene.
This will affect Central Texans sending outgoing mail to any residents or addresses listed in the table in this article.
"In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of our customers and employees, the following three-digit ZIP Code areas will have no delivery or retail services on Thursday," officials said.
Other postal facilities not listed are at normal operations — additional updates will be provided for our customers.
Refer to the table below for the closures.
- Apalachicola, 20 Ave. D Ste., 101, 32320
- Bristol, 12587 NW Virginia G Weaver St., 32321
- Carrabelle, 93 Tallahassee St., 32322
- Cedar Key, 518 2nd St., 32625
- Chattahoochee, 116 W Washington St., 32324
- Crawfordville, 606 Wakulla Arran Rd., 32327
- Crystal River, 18 NE 4th Ave., 34429
- Eastpoint, 353 US Hwy 98, 32328
- Greenville, 13626 W US 90, 32331
- Gulf Hammock, 5350 SE Hwy 19, 32639
- Havana, 9080 Havana Hwy, 32333
- Homosassa, 10780 W Yulee Dr., 34487
- Homosassa Springs, 4610 S Suncoast Blvd., 34446
- Horseshoe Beach, 77 5th Ave. E, 32648
- Inglis, 70 N Inglis Ave., 34449
- Tallahassee Aux VMF, 2800 S Adams St., 32301
- Lamont, 6244 E Capps Hwy, 32336
- Madison, 197 SW Pinckney St., 32340
- Midway, 31000 Blue Star Hwy, 32343
- Monticello, 275 N Jefferson St., 32344
- Old Town, 26164 SE Hwy 19, 32680
- Otter Creek, 210 SE US Hwy 19, 32683
- Panacea, 1444 Coastal Hwy, 32346
- Perry, 1600 S Jefferson St., 32348
- Port Saint Joe, 502 Garrison Ave., 32456
- Quincy, 772 S Pat Thomas Pkwy, 32351
- Saint Marks, 779 Port Leon Dr., 32355
- Salem, 16580 S US 19, 32356
- Sopchoppy, 2284 Sopchoppy Hwy, 32358
- Steinhatchee, 104 15th St. SE, 32359
- Suwannee, 23252 SE Hwy 349, 32692
- Tallahassee Centerville Station, 2355 Centerville Rd., 32308
- Tallahassee Killearn, 6800 Thomasville Rd STE 101, 32312
- Tallahassee GMF Station, 2800 S. Adams St., 32301
- Tallahassee Park Avenue Station, 221 W Park Ave., 32301
- Tallahassee Lake Jackson, 3607 N Monroe St., 32303
- Tallahassee Leon Station, 1845 N M L King Jr Blvd, 32303
- Tallahassee Westside Station, 2020 W Pensacola St., STE 100, 32304
- Tallahassee PO, 2800 S Adams St., 32301
- Tallahassee PDF, 2800 S Adams St., 32301
- Wacissa, 38 Tram Rd., 32361
- Wewahitchka, 432 Hwy 22, 32465
- Woodville, 8219 Woodville Hwy, 32362
- Yankeetown, 17 56th St., 34498