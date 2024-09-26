USPS suspends operations to some Florida residents, addresses as Hurricane Helene approaches

According to the United States Postal Service, operations at some Florida locations are temporarily suspended due to the approach of Hurricane Helene.

This will affect Central Texans sending outgoing mail to any residents or addresses listed in the table in this article.

"In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of our customers and employees, the following three-digit ZIP Code areas will have no delivery or retail services on Thursday," officials said.

Other postal facilities not listed are at normal operations — additional updates will be provided for our customers.

Refer to the table below for the closures.

