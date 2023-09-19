Watch Now
Unlikely passing car football grab in Waco goes viral

<b><i>Courtesy Waco Live Oak Classical coach Brice Helton</i></b>
Posted at 9:13 AM, Sep 19, 2023
WACO, Texas — Baylor grab Kennedy Irwin made the catch of a lifetime – an unlikely grab that was captured on video and has gone viral.

Irwin, 23, a passenger in a vehicle passing by a high school football game as an extra point was being kicked, easily caught the pigskin.

Her catch occurred as a game was being played at Live Oak High School in Waco. A Gordon High School player kicked the extra point.

