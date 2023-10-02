UIL investigating incident between Whitney football player, referee

SEAGOVILLE, Texas — The University Interscholastic League is investigating an incident that happened between a Whitney High School football player and referee Friday, Sept. 29.

The video shows player Trey Haynes bump into a referee standing behind him. After he bumps into the referee a second time, the official responds by ripping Haynes's helmet off, while the player backs away, arms outstretched. You can see what happened in the videos below:

Here’s the view from the film… pic.twitter.com/nMpuzc2FC5 — Dillon Hightower (@CoachHightower3) September 30, 2023

UIL responded the following morning with a statement:

The UIL is aware of an incident involving a sports official and a student athlete during the Whitney vs. Dallas Madison varsity football game last night (Friday, 9/29). This situation is of great concern to us and we are actively looking into the matter. — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) September 30, 2023

25 News has reached out to school staff and officials following the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.