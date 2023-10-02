Watch Now
UIL investigating incident between Whitney football player, referee

Incident.png
25 News
Posted at 11:05 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 12:11:39-04

SEAGOVILLE, Texas — The University Interscholastic League is investigating an incident that happened between a Whitney High School football player and referee Friday, Sept. 29.

The video shows player Trey Haynes bump into a referee standing behind him. After he bumps into the referee a second time, the official responds by ripping Haynes's helmet off, while the player backs away, arms outstretched. You can see what happened in the videos below:

UIL responded the following morning with a statement:

25 News has reached out to school staff and officials following the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

