Uber driver shot after woman thought she was being kidnapped

EL PASO, Texas — An El Paso man is in critical condition after being shot while driving an Uber.

The woman accused of shooting him says she thought he was trying to kidnap her.

Phoebe Copas apparently first called her boyfriend after the shooting, instead of authorities.

Copas said she thought Uber driver Daniel Piedra Garcia was kidnapping her because she saw an exit sign on U.S. 54 that listed Fort Bliss and Juarez, Mexico.

Copas is facing charges of aggravated assault involving serious bodily injury. She is now jailed on a $1 million bond.

Garcia remains in the hospital on life support.