Watch
News

Actions

Uber driver killed by train after passenger leaves, survives

Uber Gas Charge
Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Citing record-high prices for gasoline, Uber is charging customers a new fuel fee to help offset costs for ride-hail and delivery drivers. The company announced Friday, March 11, 2022, that the temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Uber Gas Charge
Posted at 5:34 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 18:34:13-04

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — An Uber driver in the Atlanta suburbs was dead after his SUV got stuck on a railroad crossing and was hit by a train Thursday morning, police said.

The crash happened Thursday morning in downtown Duluth, northeast of Atlanta, police said. Officers found the driver’s Nissan Pathfinder partly down an embankment, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Guangyun Jin, 39, was killed, Police spokesman Ted Sadowski said.

An Uber passenger was in the vehicle when it got stuck on the tracks, Sadowski said. The passenger saw the train coming and told the driver, “I’m out of here,” Sadowski said. But Jin stayed behind trying to get it off the tracks.

The train pushed the SUV about 200 yards (183 meters) before it fell partly down the embankment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019