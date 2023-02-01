Two Agua Dulce students involved in fatal crash on Highway 44

ALICE, Texas (KRIS) - Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that left three people dead early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday on Texas State Highway 44 between Alice and Agua Dulce.

The Superintendent for Agua Dulce Independent School District confirmed two students were involved in Wednesday's fatal crash, but the district did not confirm if those students were killed.

Out of respect for the family, Agua Dulce ISD officials are not releasing any students' names at this time, but they would like the community to know that they will have counseling services available for the next week.

The fatal three-vehicle crash is currently under investigation, and the scene is now clear on Highway 44.

Texas DPS officials will provide more details on the fatal wreck once an investigation is complete.