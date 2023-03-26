Turnout for Trump rally at Waco airport exceeds expectations by thousands

WACO, Texas — The first stop in the 2024 Make America Great Again campaign beat attendance expectations by thousands, after a final count by Waco police found approximately 18,000 supporters came out to hear a lengthy campaign speech on Saturday from former President Donald Trump.

The crowd of ardent supporters came out in mass, and after hours of waiting – that Boeing 757 known in the Trump camp as "Trump Force One" appeared overhead before touching down just before six.

"A big hello to Texas," the 45th president said to the crowd gathered at Waco regional airport. "We have tremendous victories in Texas.”

Former President Trump discussing what you'd expect: the border, President Biden, China, energy, Russia and Ukraine and more.

“Stealing. Lying. They’re good at keeping borders open and no voter I.D.,” former President Trump said.

It was a 90-minute talk with all of the fervor and emotion Trump's base came to see.

“We will make America safe again and we will make America great again," former President Trump said. "Thank you Texas!”

The man vying to get back in the white house has officially launched his 2024 bid with rally number one under his belt from Waco.