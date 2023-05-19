Tulsa-based grocery store interested in moving to downtown Killeen

Could this one be the one?

“They are still exploring the process. This is closer than we’ve been in a very long time please just say we are cautiously optimistic,” said Killeen Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez.

A question many in Killeen city council meeting Thursday are asking after Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce introduced Oasis Fresh Market, a grocery store interested in coming to North Killeen.

“I think this grocery store could be a great fit because it is an asset to the community. Not just from the food desert but also from the heart as well. It feeds the soul,” said Ronnie Russell with the IBCC.

Downtown Killeen has not had a grocery store for more than three years, causing many to drive across town.

City leaders connected with six different grocery stores interested in coming to the north side of Killeen; unfortunately nothing ever panned out.

The IBCC has worked to help them in their search. Now, Russell says the Tulsa-based Grocery store could be the answer they are looking for.

“It is food clothes and shelter and provides you with healthier food options,” said Russell.

“We are looking at under 16, well if this case, 17,000 ft.² is what this build out is ultimately going to be. That helps them keep overhead costs down and helps them manage their return on their investment,” said Gonzalez.

Russell said the small-scale grocer will provide many services including giving transportation to seniors.

“They will go and pick the senior up and take that senior to the grocery store to do the shopping. That is different, whereas other non-profits will bag the food up and take it to the senior,” said Russell.

There are still a few steps they need to take before they get the ball rolling. Russell said they must do a grocery market research survey to make sure this will be profitable for the company. They will also do a construction feasibility survey to see how much the project and construction would cost.

