Waco Trump Rally: Details and information for Saturday

WACO, Texas — Below are details of former President Trump’s campaign rally slated for Saturday at Waco Regional Airport.

The street directions and closures are fluid, the details of which come from the Trump campaign and City of Waco staff.

Timeline of Events:

• Note: this event is managed by the event company.

• Parking areas for the event will open at 8 a.m.

• Entry gates will open at noon.

• The event is expected to begin at 2 p.m.

Routes/Streets Affected:

• The intersection of Flat Rock Road and Skeet Eason Road will be controlled by law enforcement and for event exit only or access to Airport Park.

• Yankie Road should be used for local traffic to access Flat Rock Road west of Skeet Eason.

• Steinbeck Bend and China Spring Highway/N. 19th Street will be controlled by officers throughout the day, and the signal will be in flash as needed.

• Regular vehicular traffic can avoid this intersection by utilizing Washington Lane and Rock Creek Road. Note: due to construction, Airport Road is limited to northbound traffic only.

Airport Passengers/Visitors Impact:

• Due to construction, Airport Road is limited to northbound traffic only.

• For those utilizing Waco Regional Airport on Saturday, there will be a dedicated route to access the terminal area.

• Airport visitors should travel on Steinbeck Bend and proceed on Karl May Drive to the airport entry. Early arrival is recommended.

Event Information:

• Gates for the event open at noon.

• For those planning to attend the event, registration is available online at: donaldjtrump.com/events.

• Event organizers will email detailed instructions for parking, the event schedule, and event requirements in advance of the event for those registered. Early arrival is recommended.

• Attendees will access the parking areas via Steinbeck Road and Skeet Eason Road.