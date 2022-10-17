Triathlon competition helps one man fight against drug addiction

WACO, Texas — Ironman competitions attract people from all kinds of backgrounds — like Rob Archuleta who uses the competitions to help him overcome his drug addiction.

Archuleta, who competed in the Waco Ironman Competition, said overcoming his addiction wasn't easy, but he said programs like "Addict to Athlete" and "Team Unbreakable" provide support for people dealing with hardships like him.

Now in his sixth ironman competition, Archuleta knows the journey for anyone fighting addiction is an every-day challenge.

Now a living testimony on how you can overcome addiction, he aims to shine a light on how a person addicted to drugs can live a better life.