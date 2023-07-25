Watch Now
News

Actions

Trevor Reed, American freed from Russia in prisoner swap, hurt while fighting in Ukraine

Trevor Reed.jpg
ABC News
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was convicted in 2019 in Russia and released in exchange for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, talks with ABC News, July 28, 2022.
Trevor Reed.jpg
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 13:41:23-04

From ABC News

Trevor Reed, the former U.S. Marine who was wrongfully detained in Russia before being released in a prisoner swap, has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, according to a Biden administration official.

Reed "was not engaged in any activities on behalf of the U.S. Government," the official said.

With the help of a nongovernmental organization, Reed "has traveled to Germany where he is receiving medical care," the official said. His condition was not immediately clear.

The official declined to say when or where Reed was hurt in Ukraine.

A spokesperson for Reed's family declined to comment.

Reed was arrested in 2019 when he was visiting his Russian girlfriend, a recent law graduate, in Moscow. He was wrongfully detained for nearly three years.

In April 2022, he was freed as part of a prisoner swap between the Biden administration and the Kremlin.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019