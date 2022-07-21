EXCLUSIVE: Trevor Reed sits down with 25 News

WACO, Texas — Trevor Reed, the former Marine imprisoned in Russia on trumped up charges, sits down with 25 News' evening anchor Todd Unger to tell his story.

It's been three months since a dramatic prisoner swap in Europe ultimately brought Reed back to his family in Texas.

Reed said he's hopeful that other imprisoned Americans, used as political pawns by the Kremlin, will have their freedom.

"There's dozens of Americans in my same situation," Reed said. "In my opinion, the Biden administration has the ability to that with dozens of other Americans to get them out."

