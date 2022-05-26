Traumatized: Noises cause 2nd grader to cover head with blanket after Tuesday’s Uvalde massacre

She wasn’t shot at.

She wasn’t in the 4th grade class where a gunman killed 19 Uvalde elementary school students and two teachers earlier this week.

She was in her 2nd-grade classroom when she heard the gunshots.

And still, she’s traumatized.

Every time the young child hears a chair move or even other sounds, she covers her head with a blanket.

That’s according to her family who decline to be named or appear on camera because of the recurring nightmarish memories of Tuesday’s massacre.

But the reality for them – and many others who endured the tragedy – is very real.

Even the child’s mother is scared.

“Every time there’s a knock at the door, my heart drops,” she says.

And a nation continues to mourn.

