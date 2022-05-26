Traumatized: Noises cause 2nd grader to cover head with blanket after Tuesday’s Uvalde massacre

She wasn’t shot at.
She wasn’t in the 4th grade class where a gunman killed 19 Uvalde elementary school students and two teachers earlier this week.
She was in her 2nd-grade classroom when she heard the gunshots.
And still, she’s traumatized.
Every time the young child hears a chair move or even other sounds, she covers her head with a blanket.
That’s according to her family who decline to be named or appear on camera because of the recurring nightmarish memories of Tuesday’s massacre.
But the reality for them – and many others who endured the tragedy – is very real.
Even the child’s mother is scared.
“Every time there’s a knock at the door, my heart drops,” she says.
And a nation continues to mourn.