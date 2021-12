COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One person was injured Monday as a result of a collision between a freight train and an 18-wheeler.

The crash occurred about 8 a.m., as a northbound Union Pacific train crashed into the truck at the South Dowling Road crossing.

The truck driver sustained non-incapacitating injuries. He was conscious and taken to a local hospital.

Union Pacific crews remain on the scene to remove the truck and repair damage to the crossing.