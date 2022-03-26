Watch
News

Actions

Tow truck driver shot while trying to help motorist: Indiana police

Man struck, killed crossing Highway 6
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
Man struck, killed crossing Highway 6
Posted at 1:26 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 14:26:06-04

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A man has been arrested after shooting and wounding a tow driver and taking his truck near an Interstate 70 rest stop southwest of Indianapolis.

State police said the tow driver attempted Friday morning to help after the man’s vehicle had stopped along the highway’s shoulder in Plainfield, The Indianapolis Star reported.

The man fired shots at the tow driver. He then moved his 4-year-old child from his vehicle to the truck and drove away, police said.

He was found a short time later in the tow truck.

The truck driver was listed Friday in critical condition at a hospital, police said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019