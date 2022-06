KILGORE, Texas — Take a look at this massive hotel fire in Texas.

This was the Best Western Inn in Kilgore - until a fire Monday night spread throughout the two-story building.

You can imagine how scary it must have been when a guy who was staying there opened his door and was hit in the face by a wall of smoke.

Luckily, no one in the 42-room hotel was hurt - but the building is destroyed.

And firefighters are still trying to figure out how the fire started.