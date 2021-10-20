Top Texas pitmasters to join others from around country for BrettFest

ROCKDALE, Texas — Pitmasters from around the country will come together Sunday for the third anniversary of Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que’s BrettFest.

More than 45 barbecue joints from as far as California will bring their smokers and special BBQ creations just for the event. Seventeen eating establishments listed in Texas Monthly's Top 50 BBQ Joints, including four of the top 10, will be at the festival.

BrettFest is a great way to meet your favorite pitmaster and tray some of their food, but the festival is just as much for the BBQ joints as well.

The long grueling hours of a BBQ pitmaster makes it hard for them to go and visit other pitmasters and BBQ joints. Events like this provide an opportunity to get together. ‘

"We work so many hours a week and we just keep grinding, and it allows for down time, brotherhood, and fellowship. Lots of cheers." said Brett Boren, owner of Brett's Backyard Bar-B-Que.

The event will be at Brett's Backyard Bar-B-Que, 449 W Cameron Ave.