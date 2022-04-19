Today is National Garlic Day!

Garlic is a common staple in various dishes around the world finding its way into many dishes.

What many people don't know is that garlic is over 5,000 years old and is suspected of originating in Central Asia, according to Days of the Year.

Days of the Year states many individuals think of the Mediterranean and its dishes when it comes to garlic when that wasn't always the case.

In fact, the calendar website said historically garlic was considered "peasant food" as it had to be dug up from the ground; having notoriety.

It wasn't until the late 19th century for garlic to gain popularity among culinary chefs, Days of the Year said.

It is also known for its medicinal properties; being able to reduce cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and contains antibiotic properties, said National Day.

National Day also said garlic is a part of the "lily" family for its genus.

Garlic tends to grow best in cooler temperatures, according to National Day.

The holiday-tracking website also mentioned garlic was often featured in various kinds of folklore; from Greek midwives who used it to ward off evil spirits, to Roman soldiers who consumed it to gain courage.

Other common myths and superstitions say garlic was used to repel werewolves, demons, witches, and other maleficent entities and creatures, according to National Day.

Days of the Year state Gilroy, California is the garlic capital of the world and hosts festivals every year that bring more than 3 million attendees.