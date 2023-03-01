TikTok to set 1-hour limit for kids

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — TikTok has announced a new way to prevent teens from endlessly scrolling on its app.

The social media platform says in the coming months, accounts for users under 18 will default to a one-hour screen limit.

Once sixty minutes hits, teens will be prompted to enter a passcode to extend their time on the app.

This new setting is able to be turned off.

But if it is... Teens who spend more than 100 minutes a day on TikTok... will be prompted to set a daily screen limit for themselves.

TikTok also announced an update to its family pairing feature.

Parents or caregivers will be able to filter videos with words or hashtags they don't want to appear in their teen's feed.

They will also be able to set a custom screen time limit and a custom schedule to mute notifications.