NewsThe West Explosion: A Decade Later

WATCH: Reporting on the West Explosion

Former 25 News anchors remember covering deadly fertilizer explosion
Posted at 7:39 PM, Apr 17, 2023
It's been 10 years since the West fertilizer plant explosion, and former 25 News anchors Ann Harder and Bruce Gietzen remember covering the tragic events with 25 Weather Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines.

