Gallery: A look back at the explosion in West

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

A cross with messages to one of the victims of the fertilizer plant explosion sits planted in an open field across the street from the site of the explosion, Thursday, April 17, 2014, in West, Texas. Today marks the one year anniversary of the explosion at a fertilizer plant that killed fifteen people, including 12 volunteer firefighters and others responding to the fire, and more than 200 were injured. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Associated Press

In this Wednesday, April 17, 2013, photo provided by Joe Berti, a plume of smoke rises from a fertilizer plant fire near Waco, Texas. A massive explosion at the West Fertilizer Co. killed as many as 15 people and injured more than 160, officials said Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Joe Berti) Associated Press

FOR USE AS DESIRED, YEAR END PHOTOS - FILE - A smashed car sits in front of an apartment complex destroyed by an explosion at a fertilizer plant in West, Texas, as firefighters conduct a search and rescue Thursday, April 18, 2013. A massive explosion occured at the West Fertilizer Co. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) Associated Press

A cross with messages to one of the victims of the fertilizer plant explosion sits planted in an open field across the street from the site of the explosion, Thursday, April 17, 2014, in West, Texas. Today marks the one year anniversary of the explosion at a fertilizer plant that killed fifteen people, including 12 volunteer firefighters and others responding to the fire, and more than 200 were injured. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Associated Press

A star sign with the words, West Is The Best, hangs on a fence that surrounds the perimeter of the property where a fertilizer plant once stood, Thursday, April 17, 2014, in West, Texas. Today marks the one year anniversary of the explosion at a fertilizer plant that killed fifteen people, including 12 volunteer firefighters and others responding to the fire, and more than 200 were injured. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Associated Press

FILE - This file photo made Thursday, April 18, 2013, shows the remains of a burned and damaged school following a fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is granting $20 million to the rural Central Texas town to help rebuild two schools destroyed in last year's deadly fertilizer plant explosion, town and federal officials said Monday, Feb. 10, 2014. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, file) Associated Press

AP10ThingsToSee - Firefighters search an area destroyed by a fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas, early Thursday morning, April 18, 2013. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Associated Press

FILE - In this April 18, 2013, file photo, firefighters conduct search and rescue of an apartment destroyed by an explosion at the the West Fertilizer Co. in West, Texas. The Texas company that operated the fertilizer plant where a thunderous explosion in April killed 15 people is facing $118,300 in fines for two dozen serious safety violations, including a failure to have an emergency response plan, federal officials said Thursday, Oct. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) Associated Press

Five days after a fertilizer plant explosion, a score board at the school football stadium is seen in the distance beyond a burned-out house Monday, April 22, 2013, in West, Texas. The massive explosion at the West Fertilizer Co. last Wednesday killed 14 people and injured more than 160 others. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Associated Press

This aerial photo shows the remains of a fertilizer plant destroyed by an explosion in West, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2013. A massive explosion at the West Fertilizer Co. killed as many as 15 people and injured more than 160, officials said overnight. The explosion that struck around 8 p.m. Wednesday, sent flames shooting into the night sky and rained burning embers and debris down on shocked and frightened residents. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Associated Press

Two homes damaged by the fertilizer plant explosion are shown Friday, May 31, 2013, in West, Texas, with inspirational words spray painted onto them. The white slabs popping up across town are a sign that the effort to rebuild West has just begun, almost two months after an explosion that killed 15, and injured 200. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Associated Press

FILE - In this April 18, 2013 file photo, firefighters conduct a search and rescue of an apartment building destroyed the night before by an explosion at a fertilizer plant in West, Texas. The residents of West, who tried to save their families and neighbors from an earth-rattling, life-changing fertilizer plant explosion have been named The Dallas Morning News Texans of the Year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) Associated Press

FILE - This April 18, 2013 file photo shows an aerial view of the remains of a fertilizer plant and an apartment complex to the left, destroyed by an explosion in West, Texas. The government has no way of fully knowing which U.S. chemical facilities stock ammonium nitrate that poses an explosion risk, congressional investigators say. Outdated federal policies, poor information sharing with states and a raft of industry exemptions point to scant federal oversight. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) Associated Press

A sign in the shape of the star has a hand painted message that reads, Keep Calm We're Survivors, in front of a newly constructed home where a nearby fertilizer plant exploded one year ago today, Thursday, April 17, 2014, in West, Texas.Today marks the one year anniversary of the explosion at a fertilizer plant that killed fifteen people, including 12 volunteer firefighters and others responding to the fire, and more than 200 were injured. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Associated Press

File - This April 18, 2013, file aerial photo shows the remains of a nursing home, left, apartment complex, center, and fertilizer plant, right, destroyed by an explosion in West, Texas. One chamber of the Texas Legislature passed the first measure to regulate the storage of chemicals since the fertilizer plant exploded more than two years ago, killing 15 people and devastating a wide area around the plant. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) Associated Press

Part of a nursing home, destroyed near the West Fertilizer plant, photographed on Sunday, April 21, 2013, four days after an explosion in West, Texas. The massive explosion at the West Fertilizer Co. Wednesday night killed 14 people and injured more than 160. (AP Photo/The Dallas Morning News, Michael Ainsworth, Pool) Associated Press

This April 18, 2013 file photo shows an aerial view of the remains of a fertilizer plant and an apartment complex to the left, destroyed by an explosion in West, Texas. The government has failed to inspect virtually all of the chemical facilities that it considers to be at high risk for a terror attack, numbering in the thousands, and has underestimated the threat to densely populated cities, congressional investigators say. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) Associated Press

Debris litters the ground outside a destroyed apartment complex adjacent to the site of the fire and explosion in West, Texas on Wednesday, April 24, 2013. The explosion at West Fertilizer which killed 14 people left a crater more than 90 feet (27 meters) wide and blasted the walls and windows off dozens of buildings in the town of 2,700. (AP Photo/The San Antonio Express-News, Tom Reel, Pool) Associated Press

This aerial photo shows a local school, at rear, and an apartment complex, at middle right, near a fertilizer plant explosion site Thursday, April 18, 2013, in Near West, Texas. A massive explosion at the West Fertilizer Co. killed as many as 15 people and injured more than 160, officials said overnight. The explosion that struck around 8 p.m. Wednesday, sent flames shooting into the night sky and rained burning embers and debris down on shocked and frightened residents. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Associated Press

A cross sits atop an American flag as new construction is seen at rear, Thursday, April 17, 2014, across the street from a fertilizer plant that exploded one year ago today in West, Texas. Today marks the one year anniversary of the explosion at a fertilizer plant that killed fifteen people, including 12 volunteer firefighters and others responding to the fire, and more than 200 were injured. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Associated Press

The remains of a silo that was part of a fertilizer plant burns and smokes Thursday morning, April 18, 2013, after the plant exploded Wednesday night in West, Texas. The massive explosion killed as many as 15 people and injured more than 160, shaking the ground with the strength of a small earthquake and leveling homes and businesses for blocks in every direction. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Associated Press

Inspirational words written with spray paint are shown on this home Friday, May 31, 2013, in West, Texas. About 200 homes in West were destroyed or severely damaged. It's unclear how many of those homeowners were uninsured or underinsured. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Associated Press

FILE - In this April 18, 2013 file photo, mangled debris of the West Fertilizer Co. plant are seen, a day after an explosion leveled the plant in West, Texas. Federal authorities announced Wednesday, May 11, 2016, that the fire that caused the deadly explosion in 2013 was a criminal act. The explosion killed 15 people, injured hundreds and left part of the small town in ruins. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) Associated Press

Associated Press

Associated Press

Associated Press

Norman Lenburg/FEMA Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next