The Children's Place recalls over 97K jeans due to child choking hazards: CPSC

The Children's Place, a clothing retailer tailored towards young children, announced a recall on two of their baby and toddler boy jean styles on Thursday.

The company said that the "metal snaps can detach, posing a potential choking hazard to young children."

The affected jean styles have designated style numbers on the clothing tags. The two recalled styles are #3022341 and #3022342 with the vendor number #7000541.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there are about 97,400 units affected by the recall.

CPSC said an additional estimation of 1,800 units of style #3022341 were sold in Canadian markets. They have also been recalled.

The company said that purchasers of these products should remove the jeans from the reach of children and return them to The Children's Place for a full refund. The company can also be contacted toll-free 877-752-2387.